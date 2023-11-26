StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 478,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 19.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

