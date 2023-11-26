StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.