StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.7 %

CCLP stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

