StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $592,010.00, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 772.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 166,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7,097.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 154,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

