StockNews.com Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BKU stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after acquiring an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 169,619 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

