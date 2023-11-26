StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 1.9 %

ESBA stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.