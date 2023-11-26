StockNews.com Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

LADR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 55.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

