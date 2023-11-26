StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

