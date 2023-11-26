StockNews.com Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

VEEV opened at $176.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.