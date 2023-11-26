Summit Financial LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.41. 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,044. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $192.54.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

