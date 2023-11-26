Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 62,359 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.19. 343,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

