Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 383,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,829. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

