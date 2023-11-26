Summit Financial LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,457. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

