Summit Financial LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.70. 909,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,997. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

