Summit Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 644.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,389 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 298,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $48.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.