Summit Financial LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 250.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $6.87 on Friday, reaching $978.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,478. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $514.83 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The stock has a market cap of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $881.02 and its 200 day moving average is $851.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

