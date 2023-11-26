Summit Financial LLC Purchases 11,109 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 253.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $591.36. 645,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,896. The company has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $599.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

