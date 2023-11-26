Summit Financial LLC Purchases 41,709 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $8,341,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

