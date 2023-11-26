Summit Financial LLC Purchases 8,853 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,939. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.91 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.