Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,377 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $467.31. 220,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,059. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.51. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

