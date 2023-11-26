Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

