Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after buying an additional 424,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $170,330,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 81,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.