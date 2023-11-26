Summit Financial LLC Sells 10,198 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

ACWV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,303 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

