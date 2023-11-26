Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.37. 1,351,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day moving average of $401.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

