Summit Financial LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Seabridge Gold worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

