Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. 157,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,443. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

