Summit Financial LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after purchasing an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after purchasing an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,015 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

