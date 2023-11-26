Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $72,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 20.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,552,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,879,412 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

