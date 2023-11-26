Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $72,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $542.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $549.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.07. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.45.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

