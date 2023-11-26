T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 930,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after buying an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. 1,341,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,083. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.