Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 304.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,076 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Tapestry worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

