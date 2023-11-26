Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

TGT opened at $131.46 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

