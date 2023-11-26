TD Securities Cuts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.32.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.44. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

