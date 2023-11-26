TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 634,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $160,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

