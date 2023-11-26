Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.22.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

