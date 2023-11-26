Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,532 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up 11.0% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $40,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 2,454.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 470,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 590.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 348,732 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,882,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ternium by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 201,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 179,084 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

