Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,628 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.62% of Ternium worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ternium by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Ternium by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,424,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ternium by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 160,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ternium by 10.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.18 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TX shares. TheStreet lowered Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

