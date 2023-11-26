Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.40

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.40 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 60.03 ($0.75). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.76), with a volume of 143,637 shares changing hands.

Tharisa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

