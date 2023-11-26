The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.97

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.97 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 32.30 ($0.40). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 11,110 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.49 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.60.

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

