The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $52,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.