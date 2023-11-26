The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 344,080 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 4.00% of Canada Goose worth $73,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 998,586 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $25,797,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 849,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 669,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

