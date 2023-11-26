The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.32% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $353.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.76.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

