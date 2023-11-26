The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,344 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $85,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $220.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $209.18. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $171.70 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

