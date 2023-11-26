The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,664 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum China were worth $70,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,441,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,453,000 after buying an additional 144,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after buying an additional 238,206 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

