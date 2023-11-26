The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,944 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $75,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $37.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

