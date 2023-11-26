The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.57% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $112,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 170,415 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 687,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 103,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,541,000 after buying an additional 307,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

