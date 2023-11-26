The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,652 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $89,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after purchasing an additional 185,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

