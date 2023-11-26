The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $83,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,057,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $459.76 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $464.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

