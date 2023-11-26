The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.44% of Brown & Brown worth $86,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

