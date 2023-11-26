The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $99,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8,674.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

